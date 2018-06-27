Renault Captur Coupe SUV teased: New crossover based on Captur platform

Renault has announced that they will add another C-Segment crossover to their lineup for emerging markets. This is a segment Renault already have the Duster and the Captur(Kaptur) selling in across the Renault and Dacia brands. Alongside the announcement, Renault has also released a teaser image of what to expect from the car that they will debut at the Moscow Motor Show 2018. The new crossover that will be developed around Renault’s M0 platform that also underpins the Duster and the Captur. The new model, which is yet to be given a name, is likely to be largely modelled around the Captur with a more coupe-like roofline.

The Teaser image released by Renault above gives us an idea of what the new Crossover might look like upfront. From the looks of it, the headlamps, the grille and the front bumper come together to create a more premium facade, on the lines of the Megane. The C-Shaped LED DRLs give way to sleek, presumably LED headlamps, while extended wheel-arches further the premium appeal. It is expected that the new Renault will get interiors largely based on the Captur.

WATCH OUR VIDEO REVIEW OF THE RENAULT CAPTUR:



The Compact SUV will initially be manufactured in Renault’s new Moscow facility, primarily in left-hand drive form and will be sold in markets like Russia and Europe, where the Captur is already on sale. It is possible that Renault will position this SUV slightly above the Captur as a lifestyle SUV-coupe. While there is no word from Renault as to whether it will make it to India, we think that this is unlikely considering the Captur itself has not been met with much enthusiasm. Although, it is possible that Renault could use this model in a few years to update the Captur or even as a special edition. This, especially considering that Renault has given it a ‘Global model’ tag. One will have to wait for the Moscow Motorshow in August for more details.