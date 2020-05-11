‘Buy Now Pay Later’ for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

Renault has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phased-wise manner based on permissions from the local authorities.

Renault has announced the reopening of select dealerships and service centres, inculcating several safety and hygiene measures across all its touchpoints. The French car manufacturer has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phased-wise manner based on permissions from the local authorities. Renault says that there are multiple training programmes, protocols and processes in place to monitor the execution of the company’s customer-first efforts as a part of its ‘Welcome Back’ initiative.

In order to support its customer in these challenging times, Renault has announced a host of customer-focused offers including a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy any Renault car in May and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App.

There has also been a gradual recommencement of business operations across India Alliance entities in accordance with regulations of government and local authorities. Phased-wise operations have commenced at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd. (RNAIPL), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Ltd. (RNTBCI), Renault Finance and the Renault corporate office in Chennai. Renault has also started dispatches of cars from the plant to North India and Tamil Nadu. Export of critical ‘Make in India’ parts has begun from the facilities in Chennai and Pune to select global markets.

To begin with, all dealerships, showrooms and workshops will be fumigated before being opened for customers. Health screenings will be conducted for dealership employees after resuming the job and only post that will employees be allowed to start work along with daily monitoring.

Discussion tables and display cars will be completely sanitized after every round of customer interaction. Before customers enter the dealership, their temperature will be checked. There will be regular sanitization of the entrance door.

Customers will be given masks and hand sanitiser, maintaining the social distancing norms. There will be provisions for collaterals with product details to be shared using digital platforms. Display and test drive cars, whether at the dealership or at customers’ homes will have multiple sanitization points after each customer interaction – steering, AC vent, dashboard, gear knob, door handles, infotainment system, IRVM, ORVM, ORVM knobs, glove box and seat belt buckle, amongst others.

