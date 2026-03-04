Renault Bridger concept to preview sub-4m SUV for India

Bridger concept teasers preview rugged SUV looks; will be shown globally on March 10.

Renault is set to unveil its new Bridger concept on March 10, previewing an all-new compact SUV that is expected to eventually enter production and sit below the Renault Duster in the brand’s global line-up.

Sources indicate that the upcoming SUV will be primarily targeted at emerging markets outside Europe, including India, where compact SUVs remain one of the fastest-growing segments. The production version of the concept is expected to measure under four metres in length, a crucial factor for the Indian market where vehicles below that threshold attract lower excise duties. The SUV will eventually replace the Kiger in India or will be sold alongside to take on the likes of the long list of compact SUV contenders in the Indian market that include stalwarts like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and a few others.

Rugged design cues, but aimed at urban family buyers



Early teasers suggest the Bridger will adopt a rugged, upright design with high ground clearance and a boxy stance, echoing the styling trend seen in off-road-inspired SUVs across price points. The silhouette appears to feature a tall, squared-off bonnet, prominent wheel arches and a near-vertical rear profile design elements reminiscent of models such as the Land Rover Defender at the premium end and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the mass segment. Despite its rugged design cues, the production version of the Bridger SUV concept is expected to be positioned primarily as an urban family SUV rather than a hardcore off-roader.

Powertrain options are likely to include petrol and full-hybrid configurations similar to those used in the new-generation Duster and the Kiger. The SUV could also feature large digital displays, a Google-powered infotainment system and a comprehensive suite of safety features.

Renault says ‘Bridger’ name reflects strength and versatility



Explaining the name, Sylvia dos Santos, Renault’s head of naming strategy, said “Bridger” was chosen to evoke strength, versatility and robustness — qualities the company believes will define its new urban SUV programme as it expands its presence in international markets.

Renault will also use the March 10 event to outline its broader ‘FutuREeady’ strategy, detailing the company’s product and technology roadmap for the coming years. The brand will launch the Duster on March 17 in the Indian market. The Duster will be followed by a three-row derivative sometime by the end of this year in India. We expect the production version of the Bridger SUV to launch thereafter.