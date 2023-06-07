Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase 2 Kiger and Triber

French carmaker Renault has commenced deliveries of the BS6 Phase 2 compliant Kiger and Triber in India.

Renault has commencement deliveries for the BS6 Phase 2 compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models in India. The updated Kiger and Triber AMT versions are priced at Rs 8.47 lakh and Rs 8.12 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Under the carmaker’s Human First Program, Renault India’s product line-up gets safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol or a 1.0-litre Energy Petrol engine, mated to an XTronic CVT or a 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission. The engine returns a mileage of 20.62kmpl. The Renault Kiger has also been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. The Kiger gets four airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load limiter.

The Renault Triber also gets similar safety features as the Kiger, along with a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP. The Triber offers the largest boot space in the category, 625 litres.