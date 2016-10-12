The Renault Republic Day Camp will offer its customers a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the vehicle.

French carmaker Renault as part of its India’s Republic Day celebration has commenced a nationwide service camp for its customers. As part of the national celebration, a three-day long ‘Service Camp’ would be conducted from January 27 to 29th at all Renault service facilities across India.

The initiative aims to provide trouble-free experience and optimal performance of Renault cars, the Renault Republic Day Camp will offer its customers a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car, with trained and well-qualified service technicians dedicated to providing the care and expert attention needed for the cars.

The wide range of services at the camp includes free car top wash and comprehensive car checkup. Renault customers can avail a host of exciting offers including 10 percent discount on select parts & accessories, 20 percent discount on labour charges & value-added services and 10 percent discount on Road-Side Assistance (RSA).

Celebrating the spirit of patriotism, Renault has integrated the Indian ‘Tricolour’ logo – Saffron, White and Green in all its TV commercials. This ‘Tricolour’ logo as part of the TV commercials reinforces Renault’s commitment to the ‘Make of India, made for India’ vision.

The company says it has also undertaken unique initiatives such as – Renault Secure, Renault Assured, Renault Assist, Renault Easy Care, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and regular customer service camps.