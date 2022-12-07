Renault announces price hike from January 2023

Renault has announced a price hike for its models, effective January 2023. Currently, Renault is offering discounts across its range in December.

Renault has announced that it will increase prices across its range of cars, effective from January 2023. “The reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation and also due to regulatory obligations,” Renault said in an official statement.

Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India which includes a modern manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, two design centres, 500 sales and more than 500 service touchpoints.

Going forward, Renault will continue with its product offensive strategy in India and will work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. Renault plans to bring several innovations in products and services to Indian customers.

Also, ahead of the price increase, Renault is offering discounts in various forms for its portfolio which includes the Kwid hatchback, Triber MPV, and the Kiger SUV.