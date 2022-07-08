Renault India has announced its Monsoon Camp for customers across India, during which it will offer discounts on various parts, accessories, services, and products.

Renault India has announced its Monsoon Camp for customers across India. The 2022 Renault Monsoon Camp will be held from July 8 to 14, across all Renault dealerships across the country.

The Renault Monsoon Camp will provide owners with a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Apart from a free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault Monsoon Camp will offer benefits to customers like a discount on select parts and accessories, Road Side Assistance and Extended Warranty.

Customers can avail of up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories, 15 per cent discount on labour charges and car cleaning products, 10 per cent discount on select parts, 10 per cent discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA), 5 per cent discount on Engine oil change, special offer on tyres (select brands). My Renault Registered Customers will get an additional 5 per cent discount on select parts and accessories.