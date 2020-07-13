Renault announces new service camp with special discounts and offers till July 26

Renault India is hosting a 14-day service camp across its dealer network offering benefits and discounts as a part of the Renault Welcome Back Camp. The camp is being held from July 13 offering discounts on labour, parts and accessories and will follow social distancing practices and other measures stringently during the process.

Renault India has announced the ‘Renault Welcome Back Camp’ which it will host between June 13-26, 2020. The Renault Welcome Back Camp is a service campaign that the automaker is hosting across its dealer network in India offering after-sales services with special discounts for Renault customers. Renault India has confirmed that during the entire process, all workshops will adhere to every safety measures and guidelines along with social distancing protocols to provide the services to the customers safely. As a part of the initiative, customers can reap the benefits of discounts on parts, labour accessories and more.

Under the Renault Welcome Back Camp, the brand is offering up to 50% discount on select accessories, 10% discount on a selection of spare parts and 15% discount on labour charges. Additionally, engine oil charges will be dropped by 5%, while another 5% discount will be offered on select parts & accessories for MYR registered customers. For customers looking to purchase an extended warranty for their vehicles, they can avail 10% discount on Renault Secure which offers roadside assistance as well. Other value-added services will also be on offer with discounts of up to 50%.

All Renault dealerships during the service camp will adhere to safety and social distancing measures under standard safety protocols in view of COVID-19. While Renault India has a dealership strength of 370 sales outlets across the country, these services will be available at all 450 strong service workshops all across India. Renault India’s current product range includes the Kwid, Triber and Duster models, while a pre-production test mule of a sub-compact SUV with Renault’s design language has been spotted on Indian streets. This suggests a new model may be introduced under the name – Renault Kiger.

