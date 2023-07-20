Renault announces monsoon camp for customers across India

Renault India has announced its nationwide monsoon camp for customers in India. It will be held from July 17 to July 23, 2023, at all Renault dealerships across the country.

Renault India has announced the commencement of a nationwide monsoon after-sales service initiative for its customers. The Monsoon Camp will be held at all Renault dealership facilities across India from July 17 to July 23, 2023. It will offer Renault owners a complementary car check-up by skilled service technicians for safe and problem-free driving during monsoon.

Renault India’s monsoon camp:

The Renault monsoon camp will enable a detailed examination of all the key functions of the car. During this week-long initiative, the customers visiting the dealerships can also avail of attractive offers including a 10 percent discount on select parts, up to 50 percent discount on accessories along with 15 percent discount on labour charges. In addition, Renault India will also offer a 10 percent discount on Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India said, “We are delighted to announce the nationwide launch of the ‘Renault Monsoon Camp’ for our valued customers across India. At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience.”

He further added, “With the Monsoon Camp, we aim to optimise the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

