Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here’s how to avail!

Apart from the just-announced benefits, Renault India is also offering a wide range of products for Defence (CSD) and Police (CPC) servicemen, through respective canteen stores across the country.

By:Updated: Oct 21, 2020 7:35 PM

 

Ahead of the festive season, Renault India has announced benefits across its three models namely Kwid, Duster and the Triber. As a part of these offers, the company has rolled out some exclusive additional offers for public sector employees, central & state government employees and these include doctors and teachers as well. The aforementioned offers include special additional offers worth upto Rs 22,000. Moreover, the brand had rolled out benefits of upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Rs 40,000 on Kwid and Rs 30,000 on Triber. In addition to these, Renault India offers a wide range of products for Defence (CSD) and Police (CPC) servicemen, through respective canteen stores across India. The company believes that the said schemes have been rolled out in line with the actions taken by the Government of India, by introducing a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher, for the Government employees.

Watch our Renault Triber AMT video review:

Renault India recently announced the launch of Triber AMT, Kwid 1.0L RXL & Neotech Edition along with the Duster Turbo Petrol range and all thanks to these additional exclusive offers, the product range is now even more attractive for the Government employees in terms of pricing and ownership. Moreover, Renault has announced attractive finance offers in order to make the purchase easier and these include a low rate of interest at 3.99 percent on Kwid and Triber.

Also, on the newly launched Duster 1.3L Turbo, Renault has announced loyalty benefits of up to Rs 20,000 along with an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 km. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, if you still haven’t, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

