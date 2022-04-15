Renault announces 7-day long Summer Camp 2022: Discounts on warranties, RSA, & labour

The Summer Camp 2022 starting from April 18, will offer free car checkup to all Renault car owners. Renault will also offer exciting deals on parts, labour cost, and warranties during the service camp.

Renault India has declared the commencement of its seven-day long Summer Camp 2022. To deliver a hassle-free consumer experience, the company will conduct the exercise at all of its service touchpoints in the country. The service camp will start from 18th April onwards and will be concluded on 24th April 2022.

Renault claims that the service camp is aimed to facilitate optimal performance of the cars in the hot summer season. The brand is also ensuring hygiene and sanitisation through the 7-day long camp.

The service camp will provide owners with a free car check-up, which will ensure examination for all key functions of the vehicles via its trained and qualified workforce. Alongside, the consumers will also enjoy a free car wash at Summer Camp 2022. Furthermore, the brand is extending great deals on parts, extended warranties, RSA, and even accessories.

The users will be offered up to 50 per cent discount on accessories and up to 10 per cent off on extended warranty and roadside assistance packages. Moreover, 15 per cent discounts will be offered on labour charges and other value-added services. Renault is, in fact, extending special deals on tyres during this week-long service camp.

The brand is ensuring exciting free gifts for its consumers attending the service camp. Various consumer engagement activities will also be conducted during the course like craft competition for kids, free health checkups and more.

Renault India is witnessing a consistent growth in the Indian market. The company sold 8,518 units in the Indian market last month. In comparison to Feb 2022, it is a hike of 29.7 per cent on a Month-on-Month basis. The company currently sells a total of three products in our market, namely Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.

