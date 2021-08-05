Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

Renault India will add a new mid-spec variant to the Kiger. The Kiger SUV will add the RXT (O) trim offering new higher-spec features.

By:August 5, 2021 4:00 PM

Renault will launch a new mid-spec Kiger variant on August 6. The Kiger RXT (O) will offer premium trim features in the mid-spec variant. The Kiger RXT (O) will be available with only the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine with the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions. This engine is tuned to generate 71hp and 96Nm of torque. The Kiger RXT (O) will not be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo engine.

What the Kiger RXT (O) will offer are some features offered on the higher trim levels of the SUV. It will come with the LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red exterior colour with a dual-tone option. In addition, inside the cabin, Renault will also offer the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the PM2.5 cabin air filter. Renault will begin accepting bookings for the Kiger RXT (O) from August 6, 2021 when the prices will be officially announced. It is expected that the RXT(O) will cost Rs 30,000 more than the standard RXT variants.

Renault India has also announced its ‘Freedom Carnival’ from August 6-15th. However, separate offers with higher benefits will be available in Kerala in celebration of Onam, with similar offers in Maharasthra, Goa & Gujarat for Ganesh Chaturthi. Renault India is also celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Indian market this year. The first Renault branded car was manufactured in collaboration with Mahindra with the Renault Logan which was launched in 2007. But after Mahindra and Renault parted ways in 2010, Renault India came into existence as a part of the Renault Nissan Alliance. Renault India launched its first product in India — Renault Fluence in 2011, followed by the global launch of the Koleos SUV. The Kiger is Renault latest product in India

