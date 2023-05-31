Renault achieves 9 lakh sales milestone in India

Renault has achieved the 9 lakh sales milestone in India and its current portfolio caters to a wide audience.

Renault has surpassed the 9 lakh vehicle sales milestone in the country.

Renault India, in the past 11 years, has introduced some industry-first, advanced and enhanced safety features across its product offerings. The company’s diverse product portfolio has catered to the varying needs and preferences of customers in the country.

The company’s dedicated network of over 450 plus sales and 530 service touchpoints, played a crucial role in providing support and personalized service to every customer.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this remarkable achievement. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Company’s commitment to the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision is unwavering and Renault aims to attain 90 percent localisation for its upcoming products.”

“India is a strategic and among the top 5 markets for Groupe Renault and we have a clear long-term strategy in mind for the country. We have formulated a strong product-offensive plan for India, with a heavy emphasis on localisation in the future range of products. With a long-term commitment to the Indian market, Renault plans to bring several innovations in products and services, to meet the evolving needs and preferences of customers”, added Mamillapalle.

Renault India’s current product lineup includes the Kiger, launched in 2021, the Renault Triber, a sub-4 metre 7-seater, and the Kwid hatchback, which was launched in 2015. However, what really cemented the brand in India was the Duster, which is expected to make a comeback soon to India.