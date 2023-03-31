scorecardresearch

Renault 5 EV Revealed: All Details 

The Renault 5 EV will be a modern interpretation of the classic Renault 5 hatchback, which was first introduced in 1972.

Renault has revealed all details related to the upcoming 5 EV ahead of its 2024 debut. The Renault 5 EV will be the first vehicle from the French carmaker to be based on the CMF-B EV platform. It is being designed specifically for European B-segment electric vehicles. 

Renault 5 EV Design

The Renault 5 EV will be a modern interpretation of the classic Renault 5 hatchback, which was first introduced in 1972. The new EV will have a retro-inspired design, with a boxy shape and round headlights. It will be built on Renault’s new CMF-BEV platform, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles. The new full-electric platform means manufacturing costs 30% less than the ZOE.

Renault 5 EV Battery and charging

Although the capacity of the battery pack is not revealed, it will be rated at 400 volts and will be divided into four large modules. The Renault 5 EV will support fast charging, with a maximum charging rate of around 130 kW. This will allow the car to charge from 0 to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Renault 5 EV Price and availability

Renault has not yet announced the price or availability of the Renault 5 EV, but it is expected to be released in Europe in 2024. “The new CMF-B EV platform is a great opportunity from a ‘product’ point of view because it means the future electric Renault 5 will boast real driving pleasure while remaining very competitive for its segment” said Delphine De Andria, B-EV Segment Product Performance Director.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 17:53 IST