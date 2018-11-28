Redlight Violators beware: Police will now send challan straight to your phone

Speed Demons and Red Light violators in Delhi will now have to be aware of the more than just a policeman at crossings. Delhi Traffic police, in a bid to bring down traffic violators, have approved the installation of high tech red-light violation detection (RLVD)systems as well as speed violation detection systems (SVDS) at 24 vital locations across the capital. These detection systems can not only identify violators that break signal or have breached the speed limit but will also send a message to the vehicle owner that a challan has been issued with a pending fine payment.

Speaking on the development to Indian Express senior officials in the Police said that they are installing the RLVD cameras at traffic signals for the first time. As of now, we are installing the devices at 24 signals,” said a senior police officer. The 24 spots include Ashram Chowk, IIT Gate, Chirag Delhi, Rajghat crossing, Minto Road, Punjabi Bagh-Moti Nagar, Ring Road, Paschim Vihar, Bhikaji Cama Place, Peeragarhi, Mayapuri Chowk and Kingsway Camp, among others. Going by data provided by the traffic police, a staggering 3,88,408 challans were issued in Delhi alone for the year 2017. 2018, has seen as many as 3,64,625 till November 15. As for traffic signal violations , last year, 1,67,911 people were prosecuted for the offence last year while the number has shot up to 2,00,332 this year. Showing the desperate need for this technology, as offenders continue to grow.

A senior officer in the Traffic department said that once the violator has been caught on camera the system issues a challan on the vehicle number plate, the fine can be paid online as well. However, neglect to pay the fine and ground officers could also receive your details and will stop and prosecute you on the road itself. As of now, the system is yet to be operational, with tenders just out. The police say the system will be operational in the next three months. Additionally, this also helps to reduce the physical stop and prosecute modus followed by the police at present, that not only drastically affects the smooth flow of traffic but will also help address allegations that traffic personnel sometimes demand bribes.