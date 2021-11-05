Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Interesting and lucrative deals are applicable on almost all Maruti Suzuki models this month. Read on to find out the detailed breakup of discounts offered on the line-up.

Maruti Suzuki is the country’s largest carmaker. The company is now offering great deals on its model line-up to keep the sales volume high even post-festive season as well. The carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on its models, which comprise of upfront cash benefit, exchange bonus, and corporate discount. While the brand has not officially revealed the schemes yet, a dealer-level source has shared a detailed insight on the same. So read here for model-wise discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The most affordable and smallest Maruti Suzuki in the country is the Alto 800. The entry-level hatchback can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, along with a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000 for non-AC models and Rs. 25,000 on AC models. Currently, there’s no scheme applicable on the purchase of CNG variants.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts extending up to Rs. 43,000. It includes a cash benefit of Rs. 25,000 (petrol models only), an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and cash benefit of up to Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is one of the most popular vans in the country. It is available with a cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Also a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is also applicable on the purchase of Eeco.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the best-selling products of the carmaker. In November, the brand is offering the WagonR with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, which is exclusive to petrol trims. Moreover, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is offered in addition to a corporate discount of around Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The most dynamic hatchback from Maruti Suzuki’s stable – Swift, can now be bought with discounts going up to Rs. 25,000 in total. It comprises a cash benefit of Rs. 12,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The sub-4m sedan based on the Swift is available with a cash benefit of 7,000. In addition, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also applicable on purchasing the Maruti Suzuki Dzire this month, along with a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 3,000. In summation, discounts of Rs. 20,000 are available on the Dzire this month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s sub-4m SUV – Vitara Brezza, is now on sale with a petrol motor only, and it can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 18,000 this month. Discounts include an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a cash benefit of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate benefit of around Rs. 3,000.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The smallest of all offerings from Maruti Suzuki‘s Nexa chain of outlets is the Ignis. It is currently on sale with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 is also available on the Ignis, totalling the figure to Rs. 18,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback from the Japanese carmaker is sold with a 1.2L petrol motor and two transmission choices – MT and CVT. While the former of the two is offered with a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, the latter of the two, misses out on the exchange bonus. Nevertheless, a corporate bonus of Rs. 2,500 is being offered across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The mid-size saloon is one of the most spacious offerings in its segment. Priced at Rs. 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000. It includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is the company’s take on the mid-size SUV segment, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more. Now, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on the purchase of S-Cross. It includes a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

No discounts

While the carmaker is offering discounts on roughly all of its models, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Ertiga, and XL6 are out of the list. No benefits are being offered on these models.

