Reasons why the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Gypsy could be exponentially more successful than it’s predecessor!

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has long been one of India’s favourite cars, while this may never have really reflected in sales. Which is understandable to considering that the Gypsy was never the most practical car either, but that didn’t stop Men, in particular, from secretly desiring one. Even after they pulled it from regular production, people still who knew what the Gypsy was capable of still went ordered them and even waited patiently month on end for them to be delivered. Now, as the new Suzuki Jimny breaches the horizon on international waters, one begins to wonder how much traction Maruti Suzuki could gain from bringing the original compact SUV back to India. The new Jimny or Gypsy as it is likely to be called in India takes all the best things about the iconic off-roader and puts it a package that you wouldn’t mind using every day.

Fuel Economy

In the old Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was powered by the 1.3-litre M13G Engine, which was far from frugal, to begin with, although when it was paired with the four-wheel drive system. It was plainly unaffordable for a daily driver petrol. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is likely to be powered by the 1.0 Booster Jet motor that’s currently in use in the Baleno RS, which is lighter and capable of being very frugal. When mated to a live drive selector, that keeps the four wheel drive system limited to when it’s actually required, will make the Gypsy easier to drive on a daily basis.

Features and Usability

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was a vehicle from a different time, panel gaps literally added to the dimensions of the car. The 2019 Gypsy is likely to be a completely usable car, with more than adequately designed interiors. It is likely to share its infotainment system with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, S-Cross and Swift, and get very contemporary features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto. It’s also likely to get an air-conditioning as standard, paired with a hard top this should make the Gypsy very tempting to prospective buyers. In fact, in international versions, the Jimny is being offered with an AMT gearbox as well, which might even be brought to India.

Design and Features

One area where the Gypsy did not lack was in-terms of looks, it combined rugged SUV appeal with compact K-Car dimensions. The 2019 car will takes the best of the Gypsy’s Boxy design and package and puts in a more contemporary package. The square fascia matched with single round-face headlamps. Alloy wheels will perfect the package and make it so much more appealing.