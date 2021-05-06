Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

You wouldn't go wrong with either brand products but Toyota seems to have an edge in certain departments over Maruti Suzuki.

With the Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki agreement in place, it was but natural that they will collaborate in the Indian market as well. While we are yet to see any Toyota badge-engineered product in the Indian market, there are a couple of Suzuki ones selling at the former’s showrooms. These badge-engineered products have done a world of good for Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) as not only have these cars attracted a fresh set of audience but it has also got in more sales. And more sales is always welcome, isn’t it? If you as a buyer were in the market to purchase a Maruti Suzuki Baleno but are more attracted towards the Glanza, should you go for it? Or just quietly give your money to a Nexa dealership? We’ve listed out three reasons why you should go for the Toyota and one not to.

Higher warranty

All Maruti cars come with a two years or 40,000km warranty. Same is the case with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Vitara Brezza. Their badge-engineered cousins from Toyota; the Glanza and Urban Cruiser though are available with a three-year or one lakh kilometres warranty. This should be a good enough reason to go in for a Toyota car. The asking premium though is higher with Toyota by a few thousands.

Premium service

Scout through the various forums both in India as well as international playing fields and you will realise that Toyota service is legendary. This is one of the biggest reasons to buy a Toyota product. Maruti service too is good but given the volumes they have, the waiting time as well as individual attention might not be to your liking.

Higher resale value

Toyota cars generally have a higher resale value. At the same time, due to less cars being available when compared to a Maruti counterpart, one tends to get more when its time to sell their Toyota Glanza or Urban Cruiser.

There is only one reason why you may not want to go for a Toyota and that is…

…the updates or the lack of it. These products will always get an update only after the Maruti ones have. Take the case of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift. Only after it was launched was the Urban Cruiser released in the Indian market. Same is the case with the Baleno and Glanza. Even if there is a new engine coming in, the Marutis will be the first to get it. If you are someone who doesn’t mind this, and trust us, its no big a deal, a Toyota equivalent should keep you happy.

