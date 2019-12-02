Rats can drive cars and it turns out they enjoy it: Here’s how and why

Did you know that rats are car enthusiasts? Neither did we, but it turns out that they enjoy a nice drive to get a meal as much as the next 16 rats. Researchers from the University of Richmond, in Virginia recently conducted a study for mental health purposes where they trained a group of male and female rats to drive and apparently, they enjoy it.

While it has already been proven that rats have the ability to recognise objects, press bars to perform a task or even find their way around a maze. A psychology professor at the university, Kelly Lambert, a neuroscientist spearheaded a study in order to see whether rats can learn more complicated tasks like operating a moving vehicle.

So they chose 17 rats, 6 of them female, and 11 of them males. and built a small rat-mobile which appears to be a battery-powered 4-wheeled platform with piece of aluminium floor with a food container mounted on top. The food container houses the rat and features three copper bars which manage the steering of the vehicle which they used their paws to manoeuvre by completing the electrical circuit. The rats to make the vehicle move when they stood on the floor and steered the vehicle.

The goal for the rats was to navigate the vehicle to the bowl of Froot Loops cereals which was kept as their reward. The scientists kept placing a bowl of cereal at various distances and directions around the pen and the rats were able to control and navigate the vehicle to the bowl.

“They learned to navigate the car in unique ways and engaged in steering patterns they had never used to eventually arrive at the reward,” says Lambert.

This is not just some research for entertainment purposes. The results of this experiment are said to be used for mental health research.

The research paper published on the university website states that “Rats' brains are more flexible than previously thought. This finding could be used to understand how learning new skills may build a sense of control over the animal’s environment that may ultimately reduce stress. Because so many psychiatric illnesses such as depression and various anxiety disorders are exacerbated by stress, anything that relieves stress may provide a buffer against the onset of mental illness.”

In another earlier study, Lambert and her team compared driving rats to passenger (Uber) rats. They drove the Uber rats around in a remote control car for the same distances as the yoked driver rats so that the experiences were matched other than having control of the “wheel.”

In this study, it showed that the driving rats had higher and healthier hormonal change than the Uber rats.

"We concluded that the rats that actually learned to drive had a greater sense of control over their environment that was accompanied by increased DHEA — something like a rodent version of what we refer to as self-efficacy or agency in humans," Lambert said.

Which suggest that Rats are in fact car enthusiasts!