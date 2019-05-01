Rapper Badshah’s new Rs 6.4 crore Rolls Royce Wraith: How it’s special

Badshah, the Indian rapper famous for songs such as 'DJ Valle Babu' and 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai', has recently shared an image of his all-new Rolls Royce Wraith on his Instagram account. The post which had the caption "Its been a long journey. Welcome to the family :)" saw many of Badshah's fans congratulate him for his new prized possession. However, it was not just his fans who felt that the Delhi born rapper truly deserved owning the symbol of luxury. Many from the industry, including Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh was amongst the ones who posted comments.

The car in question, the Rolls Royce Wraith currently retails in India at a starting price of Rs 6.4 Crore when new. Rolls Royce cars are considered to be the epitome of luxury. And have often found their way to the garages of the rich and the famous. Bollywood actress and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra also own a Rolls Royce.

The Wraith is a two-door coupe. It is powered by a 6.6-litre, V12 petrol engine. The engine is capable of churning out 625 BHP of power along with 800 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This luxury vehicle comes with a GPS enabled transmission. What this system does is, depending upon the terrain ahead, it predicts which gear the car should be in in order to provide a comfortable and smooth experience.

Despite its dimensions and that fact that it weights quite a lot thanks to its premium interiors, the Rolls Royce Wraith is no slouch when it comes to performance. This 'palace on wheels' can to a 0- 100 km/h stint in just 4.6 seconds. The Wraith is not the only luxury vehicle owned by Badshah. He is also a proud owner of a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited which can be seen parked right behind his brand new Rolls Royce.

Image Source: Instagram