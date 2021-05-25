Ranveer Singh brings home Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition for nearly Rs 3.5 crore

Besides the Lamborghini Urus, Ranveer Singh has an elaborate car collection that includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, Jaguar XJ L and even a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

By:May 25, 2021 10:56 AM
Photo (left): Instagram/supercars_in_india

Indians love them SUVs and if the Indian in question is a Bollywood celebrity, they can bring home the very top cream of the SUV world. One of the fastest SUVs in the world, Lamborghini Urus has been growing ever so popular as it is also the Italian manufacturer’s first-ever sports utility vehicle. And Ranveer Singh now has one in the fancier Pearl Capsule Edition priced at about Rs 3.42 crore (ex-showroom). The Pearl Capsul Edition was recently launched in India with a cosmetic upgrade package over the standard version.

Ranveer Urus sports a lovely orange paint job called Arancio Borealis. The Pearl Capsule Edition gets gloss black finish on the skirts, wheel arch cladding, on outside rearview mirrors, roof, spoiler, rear diffuser and on the fender embellishments. While the standard model is priced at Rs 3.15 crore, the Pearl Capsule Edition demands 20 percent over it.

Also read: A few years later, an electric Lamborghini will be a reality

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule is based on a two-tone colour combination, featuring the hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura with logo embroidery on the seat, along with carbon fibre and black anodized aluminum details. The Pearl Capsule also exclusively features optional fully electric seats with airy perforated Alcantara leather.

It is powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 that makes 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and features all-wheel-drive. It sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 305 km/h.

Besides the Urus, the actor has an elaborate car collection that includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, Jaguar XJ L and even a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

