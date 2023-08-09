Ranveer Singh owns a wide range of vehicles under his roof. Let us look at some of his exotic collections.

Ranveer Singh, one of most bankable actors in recent times, has often been the centre of attention. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for Ducati in India. Like most successful actors, Ranveer is known to possess an exotic collection of cars and motorcycles.

Let us have a look at some of his prized possessions on wheels.

Ranveer Singh car & bike collection

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule– Price: Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom)

Urus has generated quite a bit of buzz among the wealthy enthusiasts in India ever since it was launched in 2019. Later Lamborghini launched the Pearl Capsule Edition of the supersport SUV and Ranveer Singh was one of the first celebrities to grab hold of it.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition

Under the hood, it gets a 4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine which delivers a massive output of 641bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. It also gets an AWD system and an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds and can reach a restricted top speed of 305 kmph.

Aston Martin Rapide S– Price: Rs 3.29 crore (ex-showroom)

Among the other luxury cars, Ranveer Singh’s also owns a stratus white Aston Martin Rapide S, which is the carmaker’s first four-door offering. Ranveer bought the same on his 32nd birthday. Aston Martin Rapide S is famous for its sleek, aerodynamic design and exceptional performance on the road.

Aston Martin Rapide S

The luxury four-door sports car is powered by a 6-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 552bhp and a peak torque of 620 Nm, mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Rapide S can hit a top speed of 327 kmph and it can hit a ton in just 4.2 seconds.

Range Rover Vogue– Price: Rs 4.38 crore

Considered to be one of the most luxurious and capable SUVs in the market, Range Rover Vogue is powered by a 3-litre V6 diesel engine that churns out 244bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque.

Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic– Price: Rs 2.8 crore

Another luxury SUV very popular among Bollywood celebrities is Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. This large German beauty is propelled by a 4-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that produces 542 bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm, paired with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The luxury SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and clock a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes Maybach GLS

Ariel motorcycle– Price: NA

Ariel is a British brand which stopped manufacturing motorcycles way back in 1970. However, a unit was restored by a Kolkata-based vintage bike collector and used in the period drama– Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The bike was later gifted to the actor since he got extremely attached to the motorcycle during the shooting of the film.

Custom RE Bullet 1983 World Cup edition– Price: NA

Another special bike in Ranveer’s arsenal is a custom-built Royal Enfield Bullet that has been specially crafted as a tribute to the members of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian cricket team. This bike was gifted to Ranveer since he played the character of the Indian captain Kapil Dev in the movie ‘83’ based on the World Cup triumph.

Custom built RE Bullet for Ranveer Singh (Pic: TOI Internet)

Commissioned by Moses Chinappa, a Mumbai-based social worker, the motorcycle was presented at the India Bike Week 2022. The custom bits include custom forks, fuel tank with Ranveer Singh’s image, custom fenders, exhaust as well as a sidecar. Further, the 350cc engine has been bored out to 500cc.