Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite is the range-topping model and gets a new engine, additional features and more.

By:Published: April 22, 2020 5:48:57 PM

Mercedes-Benz is updating its product portfolio. This is work being done behind the scenes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week we brought you details about the new A-Class Limousine and a couple of days ago, about the updated C-Class petrol. Mercedes-Benz seems to have rejigged the E-Class India line-up now. Where the E-Class previously had three engine options and two variant – Exclusive and Expression, there is a third one which has been added now. It is called Elite. What’s more, the Elite trim is exclusively available with the 350d engine. Speaking of the engine, Mercedes-Benz has also added a new motor to the mix. From the look of it, the 3,000cc engine might seem the same, but it isn’t. The earlier one was a V6 unit while this is an inline motor.

The cubic capacity too is different – 2987cc vs 2925cc (new). Power has gone up from the previous 255hp@3,400rpm to now 286hp@3,400-4,600rpm. Torque though has gone down by 20Nm when compared to the older engine. It now stands at 600Nm but is accessed at a much earlier 1,200rpm. The gearbox stays the same – 9-speed automatic. 0-100kmph is dispatched in just 5.7s while the top speed is an identical 250kmph.

This new Elite variant also gets 18-inch alloys whereas other E-Class versions have a 17-inch unit. That’s the only visual distinction as the previous 350d too had a 17-inch wheel. As far as interior features go there is a new black ashwood trim, 360-degree camera, rear touchscreen, memory package for the driver, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging at the front as well as back, 13-speaker Burmester surround system and more.

As for the prices, they stay the same at Rs 75.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mercedes’ arch-rival, the BMW 5 Series, too has an inline-six diesel engine that makes less power but 20Nm more torque. Moreover, the BMW gearbox is an 8-speed unit whereas the Merc has one ratio more.

