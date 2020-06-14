Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

The costliest BMW X7 variant that you can buy also brings along with it a new engine that makes 400hp of power and a huge 720Nm of torque, is now available in showrooms across India.

Just last night we carried a story on how a more affordable variant of the BMW X5 was launched. It seems the company has gone ahead and brought in another variant. However, this time it is the BMW X7 and that too at the higher spectrum of things. The BMW X7 too recently had got a price cut but this new variant is on the pricier side. Called the BMW X7 M50d, the new variant is priced at Rs 1.63 crore and is brought in via the CBU route. BMW dealers across India are now taking orders for this car. The delivery time could be somewhere between 3-4 months. The other BMW X7 variants available in India are the 30d DPE priced at Rs 92.50 lakh, 30d DPE Signature (Rs 1.02 crore) and the Rs 1.07 crore 40i M Sport.

As far as changes go, the price tag does bring in a lot of equipment to the table. More importantly, it gives customers a new engine option with the X7. This 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine makes 400hp of power and 760Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is channeled to all four wheels via the xDrive AWD system. BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 5.4s while the top speed is limited to 250kmph.

That M moniker in the name means there is a lot to do with the way the car looks. BMW India has added similar styling elements like the M Sport. This means a new front bumper, side skirts, upsized wheels, blue-callipered M brakes and a different exhaust tip. In the cabin, there is a different M steering wheel, and M branding on most of the places that you can see.

Soft-close doors which was an option earlier is now standard on this variant. BMW also offers five-zone climate control as well as reclining function for the three row of seats that the X7 provides. Competition comes in the form of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Range Rover Sport as well as the Audi A8 (petrol-only).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.