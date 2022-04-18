Range Rover Velar HST Edition launched in UK: It’s the new range-topper

The Range Rover Velar has the new range-topping trim now in the form of HST Edition. It is based on the R-Dynamic package but comes with a host of updates.

Land Rover has introduced the new range-topping variant to the Range Rover Velar family in the form of a new HST model. The HST edition makes its way to the Velar range for the first time after being introduced to the Range Rover Sport and Evoque earlier.

The Range Rover Velar HST Edition dons a slew of changes to make it distinctive from the remaining variants. The HST variant is based on the R-Dynamic package, and it comes with Black Pack for the exterior. A black contrast roof is also used on the Velar HST. Other highlights include 21-inch rims finished in a glossy black shade and Arroios Grey paint scheme, which is exclusive to the HST grade.

The cabin also sports some prominent changes, like the Black Suedecloth headliner and steering wheel. A panoramic sunroof comes as standard on this trim. Furthermore, the Velar HST comes with air suspension for richer driving comfort and sharper handling.

To upkeep the quotient of the R-Dynamic package, the Range Rover Velar HST Edition is being offered with two powertrain choices – 3.0L P400 petrol and 3.0L D300 diesel. Both of these motors use a 6-cylinder setup. While the petrol engine puts out 395 bhp of peak power, the oil burner produces 296 bhp of peak output.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: “The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.”

Alongside, the Velar also gets cabin ionisation with PM2.5 filtration that keeps a check on the cabin’s CO2 levels. Furthermore, the Park Assist Pack aids the Velar with a reverse parking camera as a standard fitment, while the 3D surround camera and park assist come as a part of the comprehensive pack.

