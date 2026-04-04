Range Rover Evoque is too basic; and Range Rover Sport is too expensive

In the world of luxury SUVs, Range Rover is at the pinnacle, but that peak often comes with a prohibitive price tag – the Range Rover Sport SV, for instance, retails for Rs 2.75 crore. But if you want the same Range Rover experience minus the size, the Velar Autobiography, for Rs 85.9 lakh, is a good option – sitting between the basic Evoque and the plush RR.

What is it?

Updated for 2026, the Velar Autobiography is a midsized marvel that has quietly become the most logical sweet spot in Range Rover line-up – and driving it in and around Delhi made me realise that it is all the ‘Range’ the luxury world actually needs.

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Avant-garde standard

Avant-garde signifies forward-thinking, pioneering, and often shocking works that define modernity, and so does the Autobiography trim. The cabin doesn’t have unnecessary creases or garish chrome, but clean, sweeping lines, and sober colours.

While the Evoque looks puny and the RR looks bulky, the Velar looks elegant. It’s an SUV that will look good under the porch of ITC Maurya, and its moderate size will ensure you can park it in the narrow underground parking of the hotel.

Too much tech

But like many modern cars, the Velar Autobiography has a tech-cessive cabin. In order to make the cabin minimalist, most controls have been migrated to the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen – even climate control and terrain response modes – which requires you to take your eyes off the road.

Cramped rear seat

Unlike the full-size RR, the Velar Autobiography has a sloping roofline, and that eats into rear passenger headroom. In addition, the tall central tunnel means the rear seat is good for two adults, not three – basically, it’s a driver’s car.

The drive

I drove the punchy petrol unit (it also comes in diesel), and its power delivery is effortless. But more than power, an area it impresses is suspension – it glides over potholes, speed breakers, broken roads, no roads.

The verdict

Its direct competitors are the BMW X3 (Rs 72.5 lakh onwards), which doesn’t scream luxury like the Velar does, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC (Rs 77 lakh onwards), which has an equally opulent cabin. But if you can shell out a bit more money, the GLC Coupe (Rs 99.85 lakh) is the ultimate driver’s car in this segment.