Range Rover SVAutobiography and Range Rover Sport SVR bookings open in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has begun taking bookings of the Range Rover SVAutobiography and Range Rover Sport SVR. Both these vehicles have received upgrades from the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team, and have hence been given upgrades in terms of performance and features. Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most capable Land Rover SUV. For 2018, the enhancements to the Range Rover Sport SVR include an upgraded 5.0 l V8 supercharged powertrain with 423 kW and a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.5 seconds.

Other highlight changes include a carbon fibre bonnet as standard with the option of an exposed one, a revised front bumper for enhanced cooling and braking and new lightweight SVR Performance seats.

The new Range Rover SVAutobiography is available in Standard Wheelbase (of 2.92 m) Dynamic form with 416 kW. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase (of 3.12 m) is offered with 250 kW and 416 kW options and adds sizable value to the gracefully designed exteriors.

Standard on the SVAutobiography is rear Executive Class-Comfort seating with a power deployable centre console with premium veneer finishers and a multitude of seating variations including 24-way ‘Hot-Stone’ massage seats in the front. Other convenient features are Power Close rear doors, a concealed refrigerator, Pixel-Laser LED headlights with Signature DRLs and a Meridian Signature sound system.

The SVAutobiography gets body-coloured side vent graphics that are punctuated by Bright Chrome inserts, with Bright Chrome door handle surrounds and tailgate finisher.

The SVAutobiography Dynamic has a tuned chassis, steering, exhaust and suspension and sits 8 mm lower than a standard Range Rover. Unique Graphite Atlas accents, distinctive Red Land Rover branded brake calipers and exclusive 53.34 cm (21) wheels add to the performance appeal of the vehicle.