Range Rover SV Coupe testing continues: All about the 550hp two-door luxury SUV that’s fast!

The Range Rover SV Coupe made its global debut at 2018 Geneva Motor Show a couple of months back and now it seems that the engineers are not yet done testing the vehicle completely. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the SV Coupe was snapped recently at the Nurburgring race track in Germany. The spy images have been issued by Motor1 and it actually comes as a surprise as the vehicle was revealed completely at the aforementioned motor show. This brings to light the possibility that the new Range Rover SV coupe might come with some aesthetic changes that the company does not want to reveal so early. The Range Rover SV coupe was spied in a right-hand drive version and it was seen with the same set of alloy wheels that were on the display car at 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Also, the upcoming Range Rover SV Coupe will be the first production Range Rover to offer massive 23-inch wheels.

Powering the Range Rover SV Coupe is a 5.0-litre, supercharged, V8 engine that is good for churning out 557 horses along with a peak torque output of 700 Nm. The SUV can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in close to 5 seconds and the top speed is pegged at 265 kmph.

The new Range Rover SV Coupe will be hand-assembled at the company's SVO headquarters in the UK. The interesting part is that the customers will be able to customise the vehicle and they can even choose separate colour options for the front and rear seats. The cabin of the Range Rover SV Coupe gets a unique layout in which it gets divided by a large center console.

The Range Rover SV Coupe will be limited to 999 units and will be priced at USD 2,95,995, translating it to close to Rs 2 crore. That said, the SV Coupe will join the club of the most expensive SUVs on the planet and will be approximately USD 29,000 cheaper than the Rolls Royce Cullinan that made its global debut a few days back. The deliveries for the new Range Rover SV Coupe are expected to start towards the end of this year. Stay tuned for more as a lot more might be revealed in the coming days!

