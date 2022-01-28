Range Rover SV bookings open now: Redefines luxury SUV term

The order book for the new Range Rover SV is now open. The automaker has ensured to keep it distinctive from other Range Rover variants with the use of more exquisite materials for interior.

Land Rover has started accepting orders for the new Range Rover SV in India from today onwards. The Special Vehicle Operations branch of the automaker will build the Range Rover SV in both SWB and LWB formats. The luxury SUV will be available with either a 4.4L twin-turbo petrol or a 3.0L straight-six diesel engine. The petrol motor will deliver a peak power output of 523 Hp and max torque of 700 Nm, whereas the oil burner generates 346 Hp and 700 Nm.

For the first time, the Range Rover SV will be available with the 5-seat configuration in the LWB format. Moreover, buyers will have the option to settle down for a four-seat Range Rover SV with Signature Suite that brings along an integrated refrigerator and electrically-deployable club table.

“The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.” Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India,

The Range Rover SV is distinguished from the regular trims of the SUV via a new front bumper and a bespoke 5-bar grille on the front. The cabin on the SV comes loaded with all sorts of high-end materials, including smooth ceramics, lustrous plated metals, and specially sourced wood. All of it brings the quality levels to be called phenomenal with uncompromised attention to detail. Two specially curated design themes are made available to the SV owners for a distinctive individuality inside-out.

In addition, the Range Rover SV models get rear-seat entertainment screens, which are the largest-ever fitted to a Range Rover at 13.1 inches. A smooth ceramic finish can also be seen around the gear shift lever, Terrain Response knob, and volume controls. For the very first time, SV customers can load their Range Rover with a sustainable leather parallel, thanks to the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey UltrafabricsTM option. It is a polyurethane construction with an identical tactile feel to leather. However, it is 30% lighter, and it only generates 25% of the CO2 in its production in comparison to leather.