Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition unveiled: Gets 575hp and these exclusive touches

The Range Rover Sport SVR has been given a few cosmetic updates with the new “Ultimate” version of the SUV from SVO.

By:August 25, 2021 6:22 PM

The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition has been revealed. Land Rover’s Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) division has given the Super-SUV some neat and bespoke touches. The new Range Rover Sport SVR will be made available in three exclusive body paint colours — Ligurian Black Satin, Marl Grey Gloss, and Maya Blue Gloss. Along with the trio of new colour options, the folks at SVO have thrown in some additional cosmetic changes to the super SUV.

Some of the design highlights include blacked-out trims, a body colour carbon fibre bonnet, black brake callipers that sit behind a set of newly designed 22-inch five split-spoke forged alloy wheels. The regular badges are blacked out with a white surround, and in contrast, there are white accents on the front fenders. But the mirror caps, grille, and other accents get the black treatment.

Open the door, and the cabin also features some new elements. The SVR Ultimate has an ‘SV Bespoke’ B-Pillar badge, illuminated door sills, the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel are also anodised.

However, mechanically, the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate remains the same as the standard SVR model. It is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine. It is still tuned to develop a monstrous 575hp and 700Nm of torque. Those anodised paddle shifters help the driver control the 8-speed automatic transmission. The SVR Ultimate will still do 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 283 km/h.

Global order bookings for the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate are now open. Although, there is no word on this special edition model being officially launched in the Indian market. In the UK, the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate will retail for £123,900 (~Rs 1.26 crore).

