Range Rover Sport launched with a new 300PS petrol engine at Rs 86.71 lakh

Land Rover, the Tata Motors owned British marquee has today launched a new petrol derivative of its Range Rover Sport in India. The new engine introduced in this premium Sports Utility Vehicle is a 2.0-litre unit which comes with a twin-scroll turbocharger. Its power output stands at 296 bhp while the peak torque at 400 Nm. This new engine is available across the S, SE, and HSE trim. This engine is capable of launching this 2.1 ton SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 200 km/h.

In addition to this new 2.0-litre petrol engine, the Range Rover Sport also comes with four other engine options. The list includes a 3.0-litre V6 diesel, a 4.4-litre V8 diesel, 3.0-litre V6 petrol along with 5.0-litre V8 petrol in the SVR trim. The newly introduced petrol engine from the Ingenium series is going to be the entry-level offering for the Sport as the prices for the Diesel V6 variant clocks Rs 1.04 crore with the SVR retailing at Rs 2.05 crore.

Despite technically being the entry-level offering in the range, the 2.0-litre offering in the Range Rover Sport line-up comes with a decent equipment list. It comes with features such a three-zone climate control, radar base safety tech, leather upholstery, digital instrument cluster to name a few.

In other news, Land Rover has commenced the testing of the next-generation Defender in India. The SUV is going to make its global debut later this year. The next-gen Defender is expected to launch in India sometime during the year 2020.

On the launch of the Range Rover Sport with the new 2.0-litre petrol engine, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said one of the major contributors in driving the demand for Land Rover vehicles in India has been the success of the Range Rover Sport. He further added that the 2019 iteration of the company's flagship offering further increases its aspirational value at an attractive and exciting price.