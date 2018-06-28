Range Rover Sport joins Race 3 star Bobby Deol’s garage: Here’s what makes this SUV so special

Bobby Deol is making headlines for a reason beyond the recently released Bollywood film Race 3. He recently took delivery his brand new Range Rover Sport. While we aren't guilty of watching his latest movie and Race 3 is getting poor reviews, Mr Deol has been a 90s icon. The Rs 1.2 crore Range Rover Sport is another addition to Deol's garage, which consists of several other luxury cars. While bookings for the 2018 Range Rover Sport were opened in April and it was launched today at Rs 1.74 crore, Deol's is the 2017 version's diesel option. It is powered by a 3.0-litre SDV6 engine that produces 255 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from the new Range Rover Sport, Bobby Deol also owns other luxury cars that include Land Rover Freelander 2, Range Rover Vogue, W221 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Cayenne. The Deol family also owns a Porsche 911 and Range Rover Evoque.

Since many of you have now watched Race 3, here's a look at the cars that were used in the film for you to relate to. But first some facts. PureDrive Automotive was handed the task of bringing together a fleet of exotic cars for Race 3, the location for which has been in and around the Emirates. The report suggests that vehicles worth more than Dh1 million (Rs 1.85 crore approximately) were wrecked.

The Bollywood film features Rolls-Royce Dawn, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari 488 GTB, McLaren 650S, the Hummer, some BMW SUVs toppling over and more. It's actually quite a surprise that only about Rs 1.85 crore were spent in car wrecking business. Well, because most of the cars listed have a price tag nearly the same or way bigger than what the team paid in damages.

Besides cars, there are several motorcycles as well in Race 3. The bad guys are seen chasing the good samaritans on dirt motorcycles and Salman Khan is seen riding one as well (whilst he defies the laws of physics).