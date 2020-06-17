Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

The Range Rover 50 model is a tribute to the 50 years of the company's first off-roader model and will carry certain luxury trappings and few badges signifying it is a special model and limited at that.

Range Rover is a renowned name world over for the quality, luxury and off-road ability in such an expensive chariot. However, its been more than 50 years since the company started operations and now to celebrate this, they have launched a limited edition model. The Range Rover Fifty as it is called is limited to 1,970 units. It is based on the range-topping Autobiography model and has luxury trappings in the form of 22-inch alloy wheels, exterior accents in the Auric Atlas colour, illuminated treadplates, 1 of 1970 inscriptions on the outside as well as on the headrests and centre console, and more. Both standard, as well as long-wheelbase models, will be available. Only four exterior colour options will be available – Santorini Black, Rosello Red, Carpathian Grey, and Aruba. In small numbers, customers can also order the original 50-year old paint scheme that has been adapted for modern tastes. These are the Davos White, Tuscan Blue and Bahama Gold.

The special edition cars will be available till stocks run out. A choice of petrol, diesel and even electric powertrains are being offered with this SUV. Range Rover dealerships in India have started accepting bookings for this SUV and since this comes in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), deliveries will be fulfilled in a few months. Interested customers can walk in to a dealership and place an order for this SUV. Prices haven’t been announced yet but then expect it to cost a bomb. The only bit is that the electric powertrain, P400e, might not be available for us. Currently, the Range Rover LWB SVAutobiography model costs Rs 4 crore upwards. This is petrol as JLR is yet to move most of its diesels to the BS6. The company though assures us that the BS6 diesels will be released in some time.

If you have Rs 5 crore plus in your bank account, head straight to a JLR showroom near you.

