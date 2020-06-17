Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

The Range Rover 50 model is a tribute to the 50 years of the company's first off-roader model and will carry certain luxury trappings and few badges signifying it is a special model and limited at that.

By:Published: June 17, 2020 1:33 PM

Range Rover is a renowned name world over for the quality, luxury and off-road ability in such an expensive chariot. However, its been more than 50 years since the company started operations and now to celebrate this, they have launched a limited edition model. The Range Rover Fifty as it is called is limited to 1,970 units. It is based on the range-topping Autobiography model and has luxury trappings in the form of 22-inch alloy wheels, exterior accents in the Auric Atlas colour, illuminated treadplates, 1 of 1970 inscriptions on the outside as well as on the headrests and centre console, and more. Both standard, as well as long-wheelbase models, will be available. Only four exterior colour options will be available – Santorini Black, Rosello Red, Carpathian Grey, and Aruba. In small numbers, customers can also order the original 50-year old paint scheme that has been adapted for modern tastes. These are the Davos White, Tuscan Blue and Bahama Gold.

The special edition cars will be available till stocks run out. A choice of petrol, diesel and even electric powertrains are being offered with this SUV. Range Rover dealerships in India have started accepting bookings for this SUV and since this comes in as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), deliveries will be fulfilled in a few months. Interested customers can walk in to a dealership and place an order for this SUV. Prices haven’t been announced yet but then expect it to cost a bomb. The only bit is that the electric powertrain, P400e, might not be available for us. Currently, the Range Rover LWB SVAutobiography model costs Rs 4 crore upwards. This is petrol as JLR is yet to move most of its diesels to the BS6. The company though assures us that the BS6 diesels will be released in some time.

If you have Rs 5 crore plus in your bank account, head straight to a JLR showroom near you.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants