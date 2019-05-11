Range Rover Astronaut Edition unveiled: Buy it only if you’re flying into space

An exclusive edition of the Range Rover has been unveiled called the 'Astronaut Edition', but you can only buy it if you've reserved a seat on a spaceship. So, if you've paid $250,000 (approximately Rs 1.75 crore) to hop into the Virgin Galactic spaceship, you can buy the Range Rover Astronaut Edition. This means that only roughly 700 Astronaut Editions will be available since there about 700 seats on the Virgin spaceship.

The first notable addition on the Range Rover Astronaut Edition is a “crafted piece” taken from the front landing skid of the spaceship used during the Virgin Spaceship Unity’s first space flight at the end of last year. The piece has been repurposed to make two discs placed on the centre console where the cup holders are located.

Range Rover Astronaut Edition's space odyssey does not end there. Land Rover has said that after completing their Virgin Galactic spaceflight, the owner can replace that crafted piece with a section of the wooden skid used during the customer’s own spaceflight. Owners can have the piece personalised writing whatever they think best describes their space experience.

Other special touches inside include a 'DNA of Flight' graphic on the front console drawer made of carbon fibre. Land Rover has applied this motif on the leather-wrapped rear armrest as well, while the door handles manufactured from solid aluminum metal have been engraved with Virgin Galactic’s Future Astronaut community constellation pattern. The same design is also noticeable above the glove box and on the front headrests.

The Astronaut Edition gets the Zero Gravity Blue paint job which was inspired by the depth and intensity of the night sky. It gets a puddle lamp that illuminates Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo on the ground. There are 'Astronaut Edition' badges on the front and rear.

Astronaut Edition buyers will be able to pick from either the P400e plug-in hybrid model with an electrified 2.0-litre petrol engine with a combined output of 398 hp or the supercharged P525 - a 5.0-liter V8 with 518 hp. Prices have not been disclosed but if you've already paid for a seat on a spaceship, you'll probably not sweat over it.