Rajnikanth’s photo driving a Lamborghini Urus goes viral: Fans appreciate his face mask

A picture of superstar Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini Urus has gone viral on Twitter. In it, Thalaiva is seen following guidelines of wearing a mask amid coronavirus scare and also wearing a seatbelt.

Rajnikanth has been spotted driving a Lamborghini Urus and while fans adore watching their favourite celebrity behind the wheel of a powerful SUV, the highlight of the photo gone viral is that he’s wearing a face mask and a seat belt. There is a hashtag trending on Twitter to laud the South Indian superstar – #LioninLamborghini with fans and followers writing captions like ‘One pic. Full positive vibes.’

In contrast to his glitzy persona on the big screen, Rajnikanth was pictured wearing plain white clothes, while following all safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic – wearing a face mask and also a sear belt.

Although it is a recent photograph, it is not clear whether Rajnikanth has bought the Urus or if it belongs to a friend. The actor does have a collection of luxury cars that include a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Ghost, his very first car – a Premier Padmini, and more.

Lamborghini Urus is one of the world’s fastest production SUVs and the very first off-road vehicle in the Italian car manufacturer’s lineup. The Urus was the first SUV to roll out from a high-end sports car maker, after which the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce also launched their own SUVs.

The name ‘Urus’ also comes from bulls, as do all the other Lamborghini models. The Urus, also known as Aurochs, are extinct wild ancestors of their domestic counterparts. The fierce bull can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h. The SUV is uber-luxurious with the latest Lamborghini infotainment system, 12-way adjustable heated electric seats, 18-way adjustable front seats, a long list of more features.

