Rajesh Menon appointed as Director General of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced that Vishnu Mathur will be stepping down from his position as Director General after nine years. Rajesh Menon will be his successor and has been appointed to the position and is currently the Director General Designate at SIAM. Menon is post graduate in Physics from Delhi University and now has moved from his position from Deputy Director General at the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Menon had joined CII in 1994 and served there for 25 years. Menon led many initiatives with CII including Trade Policy, Bilateral & Multilateral engagements, two-way investment and Trade, facilitating the Indian industry to expand its global footprint through a range of specialised services were some of the specific priorities of his work for CII as Head of CII’s International work. Menon’s leadership portfolio also includes Energy and Infrastructure and has also headed CII’s Regional operations at North and South.

Rajan Wadhera president of SIAM and President (Automotive Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “We are pleased to have Rajesh join SIAM as the Director General. I am sure that Rajesh will be able to provide the leadership to SIAM that will help the industry achieve its objective of Growth with Responsibility. We wish him all the best for his new Role & Responsibility.”

Menon replaces Vishnu Mathur who has been a part of SIAM since 2010 after his tenure at the Automotive Component Manufacturer’s Association (ACMA). During his tenure with SIAM, Mathur was an integral part of formulating the Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2026 and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP).