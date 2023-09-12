Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa brand is offering a range of discounts on its entire portfolio barring the Jimny and the Grand Vitara.

With the festive season around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has decided to offer discounts on selected Nexa vehicles including its best-seller, the Baleno. The country’s leading automobile manufacturer has bundled cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange deals which can go up to Rs 65,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno discounts: Up to Rs 35,000

The Baleno is the Nexa brand’s most successful car and it was also the second best-selling vehicle in the country last month in August. The entire range of the Baleno including the petrol 5-speed manual, the 5-step AMT and the CNG offer a discount of up to Rs 35,000. This includes an exchange offer, consumer benefits and a special Rs 5,000 festival discount if the buyer books the vehicle from September 2nd to 19th. The Baleno range starts from Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discounts: Up to Rs 48,000

For two months in a row, Maruti Suzuki continued to offer discounts up to Rs 48,000 for the Ciaz. The mid-size sedan is powered by 1.5-litre petrol that has an output of 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. It is available in 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic. The Ciaz starts from Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature arrives in India at Rs 75.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis discounts: Up to Rs 65,000

The Ignis offers the highest offer up to Rs 65,000, which is available on the manual version. The automatic trim, on the other hand, gets a discount of up to Rs 55,000. The Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 82bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-step AMT. The Ignis starts from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.30 lakh, ex-showroom.