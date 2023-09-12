With the festive season around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has decided to offer discounts on selected Nexa vehicles including its best-seller, the Baleno. The country’s leading automobile manufacturer has bundled cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange deals which can go up to Rs 65,000.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno discounts: Up to Rs 35,000
The Baleno is the Nexa brand’s most successful car and it was also the second best-selling vehicle in the country last month in August. The entire range of the Baleno including the petrol 5-speed manual, the 5-step AMT and the CNG offer a discount of up to Rs 35,000. This includes an exchange offer, consumer benefits and a special Rs 5,000 festival discount if the buyer books the vehicle from September 2nd to 19th. The Baleno range starts from Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discounts: Up to Rs 48,000
For two months in a row, Maruti Suzuki continued to offer discounts up to Rs 48,000 for the Ciaz. The mid-size sedan is powered by 1.5-litre petrol that has an output of 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. It is available in 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic. The Ciaz starts from Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis discounts: Up to Rs 65,000
The Ignis offers the highest offer up to Rs 65,000, which is available on the manual version. The automatic trim, on the other hand, gets a discount of up to Rs 55,000. The Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 82bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-step AMT. The Ignis starts from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.30 lakh, ex-showroom.