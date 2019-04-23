Rags to Riches: Indian origin carpenter wins a McLaren 570s Spider in Dubai; sells it immediately!

For Balvir Singh, a carpenter working in Dubai, hailing from a small village in Punjab, a call from his telephone operator Du, seemed like a prank when he was informed that he has become the owner of a McLaren 570s Spider sportscar. A few days ago Balvir was enrolled in a lucky draw contest organized by UAE telecom operator Du for customers renewing the registration of their mobile numbers before 31st January in accordance with UAE registration policy to win the said sportscar.

Balvir Singh, who is working in Dubai for the past 10 years, rushed to his nearest Du store to confirm the news. He had no knowledge about the existence of this particular McLaren that he has just won and had to searched for the same on Google to know about it. He works for a monthly salary of Dh 1,900 (Rs 36,000 approx.) and does not even has a driving licence.

What was the first thing that he did after Balvir received his prized possession? Well, contrary to expectations, he immediately sold the same with the help of a local broker. And sent the money received back home. Though doing the same might not have been the obvious choice of many, it seems to be the right one in this particular case.

The McLaren 570s Spider is a hardcore sportscar with a list price of more than Rs 2 crore. Owning and maintaining one would have cost a fortune to a simpleton like Balvir. Selling the same for money and sending it back to his family in India was the right choice, all things considered.

The McLaren 570s Spider is powered by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This motor is capable of churning out 562 BHP along with 600 Nm of peak torque. Top-speed of this British roadster is claimed to be 328 km/h with 0 to 100 km/h being achieved in a matter of 3.2 seconds.

