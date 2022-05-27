Qubo Smart Dash Cam Pro launched in India at Rs 4,290

The new Qubo Smart Dash Cam Pro has been launched in India at Rs 4,290. This dash camera can shoot up to 1080p@30FPS HD recording and it comes with a built-in 6-axis G-sensor.

Qubo, a consumer technology brand from Hero Electronix, has ventured into the Auto Tech space with the launch of its new dash camera. The company has launched the all-new Qubo Smart Dash Cam Pro in India at Rs 4,290. However, it’s worth mentioning that as a limited period offer, it is listed on the company’s official website for Rs 3,990.

The Qubo Smart Dash Cam Pro can shoot up to 1080p@30FPS HD video recording with live view and it comes with a built-in 6-axis G-sensor. Thanks to this sensor, it can auto-detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to ‘Event File’ which one can access on their phone through Qubo App. The application is compatible with both iOS as well as Android devices.

This dash camera also gets Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology for better low light performance and a wide-angle field of view to reduce blind spots and obtain more than 6 lanes wide coverage. Qubo says that the product will be available across all leading online portals like Amazon, Quboworld.com, etc. and also across offline channels through a wide network of dealer outlets.

Commenting on the announcement, Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix said, “Keeping in line with our broader vision of creating customer-centric connected devices, Qubo has come a long way in the last 2 years. Today Qubo has a wide range of connected smart home products that are enriching the lives of Indian consumers. With the addition of Auto Tech products to our existing product portfolio, we are a step closer to our aspiration of reaching a million homes.”

