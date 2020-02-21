Top 100 traffic violators list out in Pune: Some with over 100 challans!

The traffic control branch of Pune City Police have released a list of vehicles with repeated traffic violations, urging them to pay fines in time. The details have been collected from CCTV footage and e-challan systems.

February 21, 2020
Pune City Police’s traffic control branch has released a list comprising of 100 vehicles that have most traffic violation challans pending. The records were collected from CCTV cameras and e-challan systems. According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sanjay Shinde, the vehicle on top of this list has 109 traffic violations and the vehicle at number 100 has 44 challans pending.

The Pune Police is using CCTV cameras, e-challan devices, and online applications to keep an eye on vehicles breaking traffic rules in the city. The details of vehicles found violating the rules are recorded and the vehicle owners are alerted through a message on their mobile phones. Vehicle owners can also log on to mahatrafficechallan.gov.in website and the ‘mahatrafficapp’ mobile phone application as well.

The police have said that the details of vehicles found violating traffic laws repeatedly and not paying challans in time will be uploaded on punepolice.gov.in and punetrafwatch.com websites, along with the police’s social handles likes Facebook and Twitter. The police urge vehicle owners receiving messages regarding traffic violation fines to clear their dues in time.

In news from Punjab, the authorities are taking help from technology to reduce road accidents. A Delhi-based company recently put up a demonstration of 3D scanner mapping at an accident-prone area in Mohali, Punjab in the presence of Inspector General of Police (Traffic) S K Singh in Phase VII.

The system aims to identify vehicles involved in road accidents and recognise the exact reasons behind such incidents as well. The system has a range of up to 700 metres to help the district police locate unidentified vehicles. The system can map areas in four directions and would also help locate criminals. It’ll use high-resolution cameras to capture clear images of vehicles.

