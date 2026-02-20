Punch EV facelift brings sharper pricing, flexible finance options

Punch EV gets 355 km real-world range, lifetime battery warranty and BaaS model to target mass EV adoption.

The updated Punch EV has been launched with prices starting from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry variant has been priced at around Rs 30,000 lower than before. Offered in six variants, higher trims get a new 40 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed 355 km real-world (C75) range, up from around 280 km earlier. The certified range stands at 468 km. Entry-level variants continue with a 30 kWh battery. The company said the C75 figure is based on 12 billion km of accumulated driving data, with over 75% of customers achieving that range in regular use.

EVs now a serious option above Rs 12 lakh: Tata Motors MD

“Any new technology goes through phases of struggle. Two to three years ago, EVs were seen as experimental. Today, they are being viewed as a serious alternative, especially above Rs 12 lakh,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. However, he pointed out that the real opportunity and challenge lies in the sub-Rs 12 lakh bracket, which accounts for nearly 65% of industry volumes.

ALSO READ 2025 Tata Punch EV updated with faster charging, new colours



To improve affordability, Tata Motors has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing option on the Punch EV. Under this twin-EMI structure, customers can buy the vehicle at Rs 6.49 lakh, while paying a battery usage charge of Rs 2.6 per km separately. The financing model, subject to financier approvals, will also be extended to the Tiago EV but not to products positioned above the Punch EV.

“We have been committed to cracking this segment. Until we mainstream EVs here, penetration will remain limited,” Chandra said, adding that the company is not operating without margins, though short-term sacrifices may be needed to build long-term scale.

ALSO READ Maruti Suzuki prices e Vitara at Rs 10.99 Lakh under BaaS model



Faster charging, lifetime battery warranty announced

Charging capability has also been strengthened. The Punch EV can charge from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes, while a 15-minute top-up can add up to 135 km of range via a 65kw charger. The company has introduced a lifetime warranty defined as 15 years from first registration for the original owner with unlimited kilometres on the 40 kWh battery.



Tata Motors said public charging points have expanded from about 500 in 2020 to nearly 30,000 currently, with 70% added through open-collaboration partners. Around 5,000 community chargers have been rolled out, 2,500 chargers verified under a star-rating mechanism, and 800 120 kW “mega chargers” are expected to be operational by year-end.

With monthly Punch EV sales of 1,500–1,800 units, the company expects the strengthened proposition to broaden demand beyond metros into high-adoption states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala.