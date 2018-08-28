PUBG players spot Mahindra Tractor in game, Twitter catches fire

PlayerUnknown's Battleground or more famously called PUBG has grown into one of the most popular mobile games ever, with over 10 million daily active users. It is immensely popular in India as well. However, now this popularity has been tripled because some PUBG players have spotted a Mahindra Tractor in the game. What looks like a countryside scene in the game has become a point of pride for many in our country. The multiplayer online battle arena subgenre would perhaps now see more downloads from India as eager spectators would want to see the tractor.

The Mahindra tractor was first spotted by a YouTuber who goes by the name of Chocotaco, and ever since several other PUBG players noticed it and shared their excitement over the Internet. But it's alright, this does not give out an impression that people are easily impressed these days.

Hey Mr. @anandmahindra , have u heard about the sensational game @PUBG

I felt really proud when I saw Indian tractor Mahindra 265 DI in it. pic.twitter.com/12REbppjv7 — Ashish Garg ???????? (@itsashishgarg) July 11, 2018

But it'll actually be something pleasant for Anand Mahindra, seeing a Mahindra Rise tractor in a game that is incredibly popular around the world. Some users were suspicious if the images were a fake and went on to tag Mr Mahindra in their social media posts.

@anandmahindra Look what I just found, even the game PUBG (I am sure you wouldn't know coz of your work schedule and time deficit), our very own Mahindra 265 DI (they did try to blur it though). My father still is proud owner of own. pic.twitter.com/e3nFm8Rb2n — Pranjal (@pranjal5674) August 4, 2018

@anandmahindra I am the only one to notice Mahindra 265 DI tractor in #PUBG_MOBILE #proudmoment pic.twitter.com/2ICNEJWqvn — Farhan Khan (@FarhanK96735111) July 24, 2018

Well, if you are playing the game and haven't seen the tractor yet, keep at it. Keep playing and you'll see it. And if you really badly want to see it, play it non-stop to get to that very level without having a life – it's perfectly normal to behave like this these days.

You arrive in the open-world game with nothing on you, not even clothes. Eventually, you hunt for clothes, guns, and vehicles. The only regret PUBG players will have is that the Mahindra tractor is only a part of the scenery and is not driveable.