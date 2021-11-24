Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem’s study

A study conducted on 2,000 British drivers to develop a correlation of their psychotic behavioural traits and the brand of cars they owned reveals - owners of German cars possess high psychopathic characteristics.

A British study from 3Gem has some interesting revelations about the psychotic traits of drivers. The study claims that drivers of German cars tend to possess high psychotic traits. In simpler words, people driving cars from brands like Audi or BMW are psychopaths, the study claims. The 3Gem study further claims that people driving VWs or Hyundais are likely to have low psychopathic traits. With this study at disposal, now you know that passing a BMW or Audi can be lethal at times.

This study was conducted among 2,000 British drivers who owned cars of different brands. The drivers took a short test for the evaluation of their psychological traits. They received scores out of 36, based on their psychological traits and the brands of the cars they owned. BMW owners showcased high signs of psychotics, followed by Audi owners, test results showed. Following them were Mazda and Fiat owners. That being said, drivers of French cars showed better behavioural traits. Sitting on the lower part of the list were brands like Citroen, Volkswagen, and Hyundai.

Drivers with most psychopathic traits by car brand (Scores out of 36).

BMW (12.1) Audi (11.7) Fiat (7.0) Mazda (6.4) Honda (6.3) Ford (6.1) Mercedes-Benz (5.9) Citroën (5.8) Volkswagen (5.4) Hyundai (5.3)

Besides, the study establishes that the ranks were allotted according to body colours. Owners of cars with gold and brown colours showed high signs of concern – 12.7 and 12.2, respectively. However, those who drive an electric car received an even higher score of 16. In comparison, the hybrid, diesel, and petrol car owners received scores of 9.8, 7, and 5.2, respectively.

While posting the results of the study, 3Gem claimed, “none of our drivers surveyed scored highly enough to suggest they do possess clear traits generally exhibited by a psychopath, psychopathy is a condition that affects lives, and therefore should be taken seriously.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.