PSA Peugeot-Citroen’s DS 7 SUV spied testing: Could be French carmaker’s first car in India?

Groupe PSA, which owns brands like Peugeot, Citreon and DS, made headlines in India as it bought rights to the beloved Ambassador car. While we've known for some time that the manufacturer is set to debut in India, it's only been speculative as to what would be the first PSA car to launch in India. There may be some clarity to it now as a new set of images have been published by the good people at WheelBHP which show the DS 7 Crossback. It is the first time a DS has been spotted testing in India.

While most of DS Automobiles' vehicles are based on Citreons, the DS & Crossback has been developed ground up by DS. For a better perspective, the DS 7 Crossback will compete with the likes of Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

Photo: WheelBHP

The DS 7 Crossback will likely get engine options of a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol. An all-electric version of the DS 7 is also on the cards. It is not known yet if it will come with a DS badge or rebadged to either Citreon or Peugeot when it launches in India. But will be powered by a BSVI compliant engine.

Ambassador car brand owner inches closer to India launch: PSA & CK Birla’s new engine plant

It was November this year, Groupe PSA inaugurated a manufacturing plant jointly with AVTEC Ltd (a CK Birla Group Co.) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu which will manufacture and supply powertrains for the global and domestic automotive market. The initial manufacturing capacity of the plant will be about 300,000 units per year for the transmissions and 200,000 units for the BS-VI compliant engines.

The plant is owned by PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt. Ltd., a 50:50 joint-venture created in 2017 between Groupe PSA, France and AVTEC. It benefits from Groupe PSA technology and the CK Birla Group’s engineering and manufacturing expertise.

Photo courtesy: WheelBHP