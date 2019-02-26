PSA Group announces Citroen for India: First car from French brand to launch by 2021-end

PSA Group has just announced that the Citroen brand will enter the Indian market. The company has revealed that the first Citroen model for India will be launched before 2021 end. Currently, it is unknown as to what cars will be launched under the Citroen brand in India. The brand has announced that in the year 2018, it sold 1.05 million vehicles in over 90 markets across the world. The India project was announced as part of the company's Push to Pass plan. During the beginning of the year 2017, the company had signed joint venture agreements with CK Birla Group. The company said in a press statement that the group’s aim is to “be Indian in India” and to manufacture vehicles and powertrains in the State of Tamil Nadu. PSA Groupe that sells three brands namely Peugeot, Citroen and DS is no stranger to India, having entered into a partnership with the erstwhile Premier family resulting in JV Peugeot PAL India. However, it pulled out from the JV in 2001.

The group had made repeated attempts to return to the Indian market and in the year 2009, it decided to go slow on plans to kick off operations in India due to a global economic slowdown. Later, in 2011, the company announced plans to re-enter the Indian market with a mid-sized sedan, ten years after it had exited the country. The plan, however, did not materialise. The CK Birla Group is better known for the now discontinued iconic Ambassador car that was manufactured by group firm Hindustan Motors. It has presence in technology and automotive, home and building, and healthcare and education sectors

Commenting on the announcement, said Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President, Head of India-Pacific Region said that this project means to be fully integrated in India with a comprehensive eco-system including local production of vehicles and powertrains, distribution of vehicles and services as well as procurements for the whole Group. Today’s milestone represents a significant step to meet customers’ expectation in India soon.

Linda Jackson, Citroën Chief Executive Officer said that the company is very proud to launch Citroën in India, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Building on the Brand's success in Europe with 5 consecutive years of growth, the brand is convinced that Citroën’s selling proposition of unique styling, eco-friendly & comfortable cars at the heart of the market has all the potential to satisfy Indian customers.

C.K. Birla, Chairman CK Birla Group of Companies said that the announcement of Citroën brand for the brand's Vehicle JV in India, soon after the inauguration of the Powertrain JV greenfield facility at Hosur in late 2018, is a major milestone for the long term partnership of PSA Groupe & CK Birla Group. He added that it is truly an exciting brand for the Indian consumers seeking international eco-friendly products designed for & made in India with unique styling & comfort.