Production-spec Tata Gravitas spied again: Top facts about seven-seater Harrier!

The production version of the upcoming Tata Gravitas has been spotted on test yet again, this time by a Team-BHP reader. The seven-seater version of the Harrier is expected to make its official debut at the 2020 Auto Expo that is scheduled to take place in February. Recently snapped on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the Gravitas is based on the same platform as the Harrier but gets extra length in order to accommodate the third row of seats. The front fascia of the Tata Gravitas will have almost the same appearance as the Harrier. This means that the seven-seater SUV will get sleek LED DRLs along with projector headlamps. One can also see that the Gravitas will get similar alloy wheels as the Harrier along with roof rails and a roof spoiler.

Tata Gravitas rear (Image source: Team-BHP)

Being a seven-seater offering, The Gravitas will have a higher roof-line compared to the Harrier. Moreover, the design for the tail-lamps and the bumper will also be different than the Harrier. Engine specs of the Gravitas will be quite different compared to the Harrier. While the seven-seater Harrier will get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the latter, it will have a better power output at 170hp along with a peak torque output of 350Nm. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit.

In terms of features, the Gravitas will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system along with part digital part analogue instrument cluster. The Gravitas is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof. More details on the Tata Gravitas expected to spill at the biennial event. So keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: Team-BHP