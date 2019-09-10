Production-spec Honda-e unveiled: Next-gen Jazz to be a hybrid

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show marks the reveal of the production version of the Honda-e, the brand's first mass-market electric vehicle. Bookings for the same have already commenced for the European market and Honda says that deliveries will start from mid-2020. In addition to revealing this vehicle, Honda has also shared its future plans, which as expected are inclined towards electric mobility. The company is aiming at 100 per cent electric vehicle sales in Europe by 2025. In addition to this, Honda has also confirmed that the next-generation Jazz, which is going to launch in the European markets in 2020 will retail only with a hybrid powertrain option.

For off-street charging, Honda has announced that it is going to launch a power charger for optimal AC charging. This will consist of a wall or pedestal mounted charging system with a maximum power output of 7.4 kW in single-phase power-supply and 22 kW in the three-phase power supply. Through this charger, the Honda-e can be charged to 100 per cent in a matter of just 4.1 hours. In addition to this, Honda is also going to install charging points to a lamp post. There will be a unique cable on offer featuring a metering device that will add the charging amount directly to the owner's electricity bill and negates the use of any subscription.

Honda is also working on a bidirectional system for connecting electric-vehicles with the smart-grid. This will allow in balancing the supply and demand. The electricity from the electric car can be used to power the house or even supply back to the grid when the demand is high.

Katsushi Inoue, Chief Operating Officer and President, Honda Motor Europe, said, “Today, we take the next step towards our Electric Vision with the world premiere of the Honda e…A unique electric vehicle that only Honda could develop – a vehicle with outstanding dynamic performance and new levels of connectivity.”