Production ready Kia SP2i SUV spotted ahead of June unveil

The compact SUV segment in India is soon going to witness the arrival of a new entrant in the form of the Kia SP2i SUV. This segment is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and populated by the likes of Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Kia's offering is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. The Korean car manufacturer is going to officially unveil this car in India on the 20th of June this year. Ahead of this, the SUV has been spotted testing in our country in its production-ready avatar curtsey Team-BHP.

Ahead of the June 20th unveiling, Kia recently released the exterior and interior sketches of this vehicle. Through these, we do get a basic idea about the various design attributes of this vehicle. The final version of the SP2i resembles the SP Concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. This is true for the exterior as well as its interior design.

On the outside, this SUV gets a bold fascia up-front which strong character lines. A large 'Tiger-Nose' grille dominates and is flanked by the dual-headlamp set-up with LED daytime running lights sitting up-top. The test mule seen in the spy images seems to be riding on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Other major feature highlights of the Kia SP2i SUV will include projector headlamps, LED tail-lamps an electric sunroof to name a few.

The interiors of the Kia SP2i SUV are going to be premium and loaded with features. The sketches of the same show that it comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is part of a larger unit which also includes the instrument cluster. The air-con control module also comes with a digital screen. Sketches show that this SUV is going to get a radar-based cruise control system, a four-wheel drive system along with an electronic parking brake. Whether these features are just for the representation purpose of are actually going to make it to the road-going version remains to be seen.

The engine line-up of the Kia SP2i SUV is going to consist of petrol as well as diesel options. Both these engines are speculated to be 1.5-litre units and are going to comply with the BS-6 emission regulations. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic units. Prices for the SP2i SUV are likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: Team-BHP