Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra was the only female actor in India to own a Rolls-Royce back when she lived here and Bhumi Pednekar is starting out towards big fame and prosperity which is beginning to reflect on her cars.

Piggy Chops is celebrating here today and so is Bhumi Pednekar, so in a little twist to Express Drives tradition, we’re compiling both their car collections together. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has had a lavish lifestyle back when she was in India and now when she’s moved to the US. She was the only female actor in the country to own a Rolls-Royce back then and even now has an enviable collection of wheels. Ms Pednekar on the other hand is starting out towards big fame and prosperity which is beginning to reflect on her cars. So, here goes.

Mercedes-Maybach S650

The Maybach was a gift to Chopra from her husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Jonas Brothers’ album entering the top 100 Billboard Hot. The long-wheelbase version of the Mercedes-Maybach S560, the S650 is priced at Rs 2.73 (ex-showroom) in India. It is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 that makes 630 Bhp and 1,000 Nm, paired with a 7-speed F-TRONIC Plus transmission so it does 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

A Rolls pretty much makes a must-have for someone with similar celebrity status and hefty bank balances. Priyanka Chopra usually uses her Ghost for high-end events and parties. It is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 that churns out 562 bhp and 780 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Ghost carries a price tag of Rs 5.25 crore.

Merecdes-Benz S-Class and E-Class

Priyanka’s garage has a white previous-gen Mercedes S-Class with a contrasting black roof that lends it a sporty look. Not surprisingly, the S-Class is a hot favourite of celebrities in India and the around the world owing to its super luxurious interior and a sublime ride. She also owns the old-gen W211 E-Class in the exact same paint job.

BMS 5 Series and Audi Q7

A large percentage of celebrities in India seem to love the 5 Series and the Q7 alike as a lot of them own at least one of these here. Priyanka’s is a second-generation Q7 which is also the highest-selling model in this segment. She is said to use this one a lot for her trips to LA. Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted in her new-gen BMW 5-Series Sedan.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s car collection: Three Ferraris, a Bugatti and what not

Moving on to Bhumi Pednekar

Mercedes-Benz S350d

See what we meant when we said that them celebs love the S-Class. Bhumi’s S-Class is priced at Rs 1.42 crore and is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine which makes 282 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. It is capable of a top speed of 250 km/h and sprints from 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds.

Audi Q7

And again, what we said about the Q7 being a hot favourite among celebrities. Bhumi’s Q7 would have costed here about Rs 85.2 Lakh. It is powered by a 3.0 litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 241.4 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. It does a top speed of 210 km/h and sprints to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds.

BMW 730Ld

You’re rich or you’re growing richer, you’ve got to get yourself one of these. Pednekar’s 7 Series saloon will have cost her around Rs 1.35 crore. It comes with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine which generates 600 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The car can reach a top speed of 250 km/h and boasts a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.