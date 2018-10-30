Private vehicles could be banned completely in New Delhi if air pollution levels deteriorate!

PM (particulate matter) in the air in and around Delhi are at 'severe' levels.

Environment Pollution Control Authority has said that private cars will be stopped from running on the roads in the national capital if air pollution worsens. Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, told news agency ANI that plying of private vehicles will be stopped is pollution worsens and that only public transport will be available to the public. Air quality in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) on Tuesday saw a major dip with a significant rise in Particulate Matter (PM) levels.

From Nov 1 our graded action response plan will be implemented. Let us hope Delhi air pollution situation doesn't deteriorate or else will have to stop plying of private vehicles, only public transport will be used:Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority pic.twitter.com/3yathCUCCo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 3 pm was 401, falling in the 'severe' category, the highest this season. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to a Times Now report, these measures were announced at a high-level meeting held on Monday between the Lieutenant Governor- Anil Baijal and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to curb the air pollution.

Application of the odd-even rule was for long mulled upon if the air pollutant levels worsen around Diwali. But now, the government is gearing up for an overall ban on private vehicles. Detailed provisions of the rule, if applied, have not been made known yet.

While under the odd-even rule, cars were rationed based on their odd or even license plate number and it also had provisions and exemptions, the new rule is more of a blanket ban to control PM levels in the air in and around the national capital.